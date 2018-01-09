MDOT officials work to reduce number of fatal wrong-way car crashes

DETROIT - Workers inside the Michigan Department of Transportation Operations Center are trying to eliminate or reduce the number of deadly wrong-way crashes.

"These crashes are horrific every time," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Almost every time, it's a guaranteed fatality, and sometimes everybody (is killed)."

To change that, officials want to make it tougher for a driver -- often a drunken driver -- to enter the freeway going the wrong way. MDOT plans to lower the height on wrong-way signs and make them more reflective. The department is also adding more pavement markings but, at night, that might not always be enough.

"At spots where we think we get repeat offenders, we're installing lane separator systems to physically block the drivers from getting on the wrong-way ramp," MDOT traffic safety engineer Eric Mueller said.

Officials also want to inform other drivers on the road when there's a wrong-way driver heading right for them.

"As soon as we hear about it, we can punch it up on the signs, giving drivers instantaneous notification and time to respond," Mueller said.

