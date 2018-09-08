MDOT picks contractors, designers to finish I-75 modernization '10 years sooner' than anticipated

DETROIT - The rebuilding and modernization of 18 miles of I-75 is expected to be completed a decade sooner than originally scheduled thanks to innovative contracting, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The Oakland Corridor Partners team is the preferred bidder to design, build, finance and maintain the final segment of the project. The final cost of this segment, which is subject to adjustment prior to financial close, is currently estimated at $1.4 billion.

The team will modernize the portion of the project between Eight Mile and 13 Mile roads, a 5-mile stretch in Royal Oak, Hazel Park and Madison Heights.

The plan involves rebuilding more than 5 miles of pavement, improving 28 bridges and instituting a safety upgrade that separates traffic entering northbound I-75 from I-696 and northbound I-75 traffic exiting at 11 Mile Road.

A 14-foot diameter drainage tunnel will be installed between Eight Mile Road and 12 Mile Road to separate freeway water from the local storm system to mitigate future flooding concerns.

The team will be responsible for the cost of designing, constructing and maintaining this 5.5-mile stretch.

Financial close on this contract is expected to occur by the end of the calendar year. Detailed plans on construction activities and timelines will be announced when information becomes available.



