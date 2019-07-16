MDOT reports flooding as storms pass through Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Thunderstorms have been popping up and could continue to do so through Friday evening.
The Michigan Department of Transportation Metro Detroit is reporting flooding in certain areas due to storms.
WEATHER: Freeway Flooding
NB & SB M-39 at Michigan &
NB & SB M-39 at Joy — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 16, 2019
HEADS UP-NB/SB M39 at Michigan and also at Joy, flooding across all lanes. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 16, 2019
