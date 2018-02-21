MDOT to host public meeting in Roseville for I-696 project in Macomb and Oakland counties

MDOT will host a public meeting in Roseville on the I-696 project in Macomb and Oakland counties, MDOT Office of Communications spokesperson Diane Cross said.

Here's the information from MDOT:

What

An open house-style public meeting to share information on the I-696 project between I-275 and I-94 scheduled to begin this spring. There will be exhibits displaying project locations, various types of work, and detours. Interested parties will have the opportunity to meet the construction team, learn current details and detours.

Who

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) staff

Project consultants

Residents and interested stakeholders

When

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

4-7 p.m.

Where

Recreation Authority of Roseville-Eastpointe Center

18185 Sycamore St.

Roseville

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers available upon request. Please call 517-373-9534 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

Background

The I-696 freeway carries approximately 150,000 vehicles a day through Macomb and Oakland counties. The section in Macomb County is in very poor condition and the concrete will be replaced. The section in Oakland County has areas that need pavement repair and major maintenance.

Currently, an I-696 emergency project for pavement repair is underway before the start of the construction project due to deteriorating road conditions.

This expedited $110 million project along the entire corridor is being performed with available funding this year before the nearby I-75 modernization project begins near I-696. If delayed, it may be until 2024 that the work could be performed, and only if funding would be available.

Traffic impact

In Macomb County, eastbound I-696 will remain open from I-75 to I-94 while the westbound lanes will be closed from I-94 to I-75 for the entire project. The closing of one direction of the freeway will provide a safer work zone for construction crews and drivers.

To provide a freeway-to-freeway detour, the suggested detour for westbound I-94 is northbound I-75 to westbound I-696. Eastbound I-94 traffic will also be detoured via northbound I-75 to westbound I-696.

In Oakland County, the freeway will remain open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. with work being performed during overnights and weekends, including 10 weekends with freeway closures.

