MDOT's Adopt-A-Highway begins litter pickup Saturday

DETROIT - The first Michigan Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway pickup of the year started Saturday for southern Michigan.

Highway roadsides across lower Michigan will get a spring cleaning as volunteers in the Michigan Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway program head out to pick up litter from April 14 to 22. Due to the weather, pickup for the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula will be later, from April 28 to May 6.

"The thousands of Adopt-A-Highway volunteers deserve our thanks for helping keep Michigan roadsides clean and attractive," State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle said. "We all benefit from their community spirit and pride. We ask all motorists to watch out for the volunteers and drive carefully during the pickup periods."

Volunteers pick up litter three times each year. Statewide, there will be a summer pickup from July 14 to 22 and a fall pickup from Sept. 22 to 30.

Sections of highway are still available for adoption. For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/adoptahighway.

