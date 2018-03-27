Mediator will try to help settle Larry Nassar lawsuits

Larry Nassar stands as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan.

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Lawyers for Michigan State University and more than 200 girls and women say they're restarting talks that could lead to a settlement in civil lawsuits related to sexual abuse by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

In a court filing Tuesday, the parties say they're scheduling mediation with Layn Phillips, a former federal judge in Oklahoma.

Michigan State, campus officials, USA Gymnastics and a Lansing-area gymnastics club are being sued. Nassar's victims say complaints about the doctor were ignored for years.

The court filing was made on the same day that Nassar's former boss, ex-medical school Dean William Strampel, was charged with crimes. He's accused of failing to properly supervise Nassar and committing his own sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.