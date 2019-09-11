Medical marijuana caregiver's wife returns fire at men who shot him on Detroit's east side, DPD says

DETROIT - The wife of a medical marijuana caregiver who allowed two customers into his home on Detroit's east side fired shots at the men after they shot her husband, police said.

Officials said the 61-year-old medical marijuana caregiver allowed two men into his home around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Algonac Street.

Once inside, one of the men tried to rob the homeowner and fired several gunshots, police said.

The 61-year-old man's wife, a 61- or 62-year-old woman, was armed with a handgun and returned fire at the men as they fled, according to authorities.

The men left in a silver Oldsmobile, police said. It's unknown if either was injured in the shootout.

Officials said the 61-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition.

Detroit police are still investigating the incident.

