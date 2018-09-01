Meet 1968 Detroit Tigers World Series champions Al Kaline and Willie Horton

DETROIT - If you had the chance to meet two of Detroit’s most beloved sports heroes and help a very important charitable cause at the same time, would you? Of course you would -- and you have that opportunity on Wednesday, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at The Corner Ballpark -- the site of the old Tiger Stadium.

The event benefits the Detroit Police Athletic League. Detroit PAL offers 11 different sports programs, as well as youth enrichment opportunities, including FIRST Robotics, Team UP, broadcast training, financial literacy, youth empowerment workshops and the youth voice council. PAL has done a world of good for our city’s youth for many years now, and this is a great way to support their tremendous mission.

I’m one of the emcees of the event, which will include a question and answer session with Kaline and Horton, food and drink, memorabilia displays, raffles and door prizes.

But wait -- there’s more: From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. we’ll be entertained by a fantastic Jackie Wilson tribute band!

But wait -- there’s even more: While general admission tickets for the event are available for $35, you can purchase $100 VIP tickets that get you into a private reception with Al and Willie! Yes, you can get a cherished selfie with Al Kaline and Willie Horton.

You can purchase tickets by calling event coordinator Carl Kudla at 586-596-8286 or going to the Pros for PAL website at http://detroitpal.org/pros-for-pal.

I hope to see you there!

