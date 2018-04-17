Meijer launches 'Shop & Scan' program to speed up checkout time

GRAND RAPIDS - Meijer is looking to help pick up the pace at the checkout line.

The Michigan-based grocery chain is launching a new program called "Shop & Scan," which is aimed at speeding up the checkout process.

The program enables users to scan bar codes on items as they shop and bag their groceries while they move through the store, dramatically decreasing checkout time.

“Shop & Scan will make the Meijer experience dramatically faster and more convenient for our customers,” said Terry Ledbetter, Chief Information Officer for Meijer. “This technology joins our curbside pickup and home delivery programs to provide yet another option for Meijer customers to personalize their shopping experience.”

The Shop & Scan technology works with Meijer’s popular mPerks program via a free app that customers can download through the App store.

Once a customer has completed their shopping, they simply scan their phone at a self-checkout lane and pay, making the checkout experience quick and easy. All Meijer Apps can be found by searching for “Meijer” in the Apple or Android app stores.

The Shop & Scan program will begin rolling out in other Meijer stores in the coming weeks and will be available at all 235 Meijer stores by the end of the summer.

