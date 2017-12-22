Meijer releases list of Michigan craft beers, other Midwest brews to try this winter

Celebrate the season with a beer brewed in the Midwest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Meijer reports that craft beer accounts for 27 percent of the retailer's beer sales, while craft beers make up about 22 percent of all beers sold in the United States, according to the Brewers Association.

To celebrate the holiday season, the store put together a list of top local beers from the Midwest to taste and give as gifts this winter.

Michigan

New Holland Cabin Fever (Brown ale)

Arcadia Loch Down (Scotch ale)

Founders Dirty Bastard (Scotch ale)

Atwater Vanilla Java Porter (English-style porter)

Bell's Christmas Ale (Scotch ale)

Short's ControversiALE (American India pale ale)

Illinois

Lagunitas Sucks (American strong ale)

Revolution Fistmas (Red ale)

Indiana

Sun King When the Lights Go Out (Coffee porter)

Upland Campside Session (India pale ale)

3 Floyds Yum Yum (American pale ale)

Kentucky

West Sixth Christmas Ale (Winter warmer)

Braxton Spotlight (India pale ale)

Ohio

Great Lakes Christmas Ale (Winter warmer)

Rhinegeist Dad (American amber)

Mad Tree Luna Lux (India pale ale)

Fat Head's Holly Jolly Christmas Ale (German ale)

Wisconsin

New Glarus Snowshoe Ale (Irish amber ale)

Lakefront Maibock (German lager)

