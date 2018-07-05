Melvindale grocery store deemed total loss after fire rips through building

MELVINDALE, Mich. - A fire that started Wednesday night at a grocery store in Melvindale and continued burning through Thursday morning destroyed the building.

Firefighters from the Dearborn Fire Department responded to Oakwood Food Center at 3600 Oakwood Blvd. about 9 p.m.

With many combustible items inside the store, small explosions continued through the night as crews battled the blaze. Contractors were brought up to tear up the building so firefighters could extinguish all hot spots.

"The olive oil section gave us the hardest time," Capt. Ken Karustis said.

The cause of the fire that started inside the grocery store is still being investigated, but a ruptured gas line may be to blame.

The structure included three business, including a Dollar Tree. Authorities are still trying to determine if the other businesses can be salvaged.

