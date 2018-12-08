Melvindale resident falls asleep while driving, causes rollover crash that injured passengers

The driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-94 east of Telegraph with four passengers lost control after falling asleep Saturday morning. PHOTO/MSP Metro Detroit

DETROIT - According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-94 east of Telegraph with four passengers lost control after falling asleep Saturday morning.

Police responded to the crash around 9 a.m.

The vehicle rolled over multiple times in the center median, ejecting one passenger who landed on the westbound I-94 lanes of travel.

The man was not struck by any motorists. A second passenger who is also a man appeared to have been ejected out the back window.

The driver was pinned under the vehicle, partially ejected. The vehicle came to rest in the median near Pelham Road.

Michigan LifeFlight helicopter was on scene to transport one of the passengers. Two were transported by Emergency Medical Services to Beaumont Dearborn Hospital. One other passenger had minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is a 20-year-old from Melvindale. The passengers include a 19-year-old from Melvindale; a 33-year-old from Dearborn and a 26-year-old from Dearborn.

Preliminary investigation revealed that only the front passenger had seatbelt on and had minor injuries.

Currently WB I94 is open to the right lane only – should be completely reopened within an hour. pic.twitter.com/QS6ti1fDy2 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 8, 2018

The people involved in the crash are being identified as follows:

Driver: 20 years old from Melvindale

Front Passenger: 19 years old from Melvindale

Rear Passenger: 33 years old from Dearborn

Rear Passenger: 26 years old from Dearborn. pic.twitter.com/tDbXLvrpBq — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.