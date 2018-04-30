Melvindale schools on lockdown due to nearby homicide investigation

MELVINDALE, Mich. - A nearby homicide investigation Monday afternoon has schools in Melvindale on lockdown, according to police.

The situation happened at Elizabeth and Hanna streets.

The city posted to their Facebook page saying “the schools are on lockdown” and that parents can sign their children out.

Police said a search warrant was being executed in the area. One person was taken into custody, and two others are being detained for questioning, officials said.

The city called the incident a “possible barricaded gunmen situation.” The circumstances are unclear.

