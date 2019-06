REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Members of the Western Golf and Country Club in Redford Township broke ground on a new clubhouse this week, a year after a fire ripped through the old clubhouse.

The 92-year-old building was destroyed last June.

The project will cost $9 million to $10 million.

