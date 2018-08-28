Members of Seven Mile Blood Street Gang convicted for criminal activity

DETROIT - Four members of the Seven Mile Bloods Street Gang were convicted Monday by a federal jury in the Eastern District of Michigan after a 10-week trial for engaging in criminal acts, including racketeering conspiracy and related firearm offenses.

The trial was conducted before U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh. The jury deliberated seven days before reaching their verdicts.

"The Seven Mile Bloods and its rival conducted a gang war on the east side of Detroit leading to an increase in murders and shootings in that part of the city," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.

Members of the gang who were convicted include Corey Bailey, Arlandis Shy, Robert Brown II and Keithon Porter.

Matthew Schneider, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, called the guilty verdicts a tremendous victory for the Detroit community plagued by the violence the gang caused.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.