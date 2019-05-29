Memorial Day carjacking suspect surrenders after seeing himself on TV, Detroit police say

DETROIT - A man has been arrested in connection with a Memorial Day armed carjacking on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Woodward Avenue, police said.

A 36-year-old man was walking out of a building when another man approached him on foot, pulled out a gun and demanded his car keys, according to officials.

The gunman got into the man's 2011 GMC Yukon and fled the scene, police said. The Yukon had license plate No. DZE8049.

No injuries were reported, police said.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the man surrendered after seeing himself on television.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

Here is surveillance video of the Yukon leaving the parking lot:

