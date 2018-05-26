Memorial Day weather safety: Preparing for a weekend of high temperatures and sun

DETROIT - Temperatures are expected to spike to the 90s this Memorial Day weekend.
Whether you're grilling at home or traveling for the holiday, sunscreen and proper hydration are imperative to having a safe weekend.
Sun safety
Memorial Day weekend is often the first time many people are spending an extended amount of time outside after the winter, and the skin is especially susceptible to damage during this period.
Local 4's Paul Gross shared the importance of sunscreen with a demonstration about how it blocks the sun's UV rays:
Staying hydrated
Memorial Day's forecast is calling for plenty of sun and heat indexes that could reach the mid-90s.
Excessive sweating can cause dehydration, and high heat and humidity adds to the process. Add alcohol in the mix and the chances of becoming dehydrated while celebrating the holiday increase. Be sure to drink water this weekend and be mindful of the signs of dehydration.
According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of dehydration vary in children and adults.
Signs of dehydration in infants and children
- Dry mouth and tongue
- No tears when crying
- No wet diapers for three hours
- Sunken eyes, cheeks
- Sunken soft spot on top of skull
- Listlessness or irritability
Signs of dehydration in adults
- Extreme thirst
- Less frequent urination
- Dark-colored urine
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Confusion
When to see a doctor
- If you or your child has had diarrhea for 24 hours or more
- If you or child are irritable or disoriented and much sleepier or less active than usual
- If you or your child can't keep down fluids
- If you or your child has bloody or black stool
