Memorial motorcycle ride honors fallen officers

TAYLOR, Mich. - The third annual memorial ride for fallen Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolf was emotional and uplifting for many who attended.

Wolf was struck and killed in a crash three years ago while on his Michigan State Police motorcycle. The crash happened on Dixie Highway in Springfield Township.

Michigan State Police troopers, officers and motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at the Motown Harley Davidson in Taylor.

This year's ride was dedicated to a fallen trooper from the Rockford post, Timothy O'Neill.

"It was very bittersweet. It's always hard when you lose a motor guy. This year we're doing it predominantly in memory of Timothy O'Neill," said Kelly Pigeon with The Thin Blue Line.

The riders are thinking of O'Neill's family while also missing Sgt. Lee Smith, from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.

Smith was the lead rider last year. He was recently killed in a hit-and-run in Hines Park.

"Just a few weeks ago, we lost Sgt. Lee Smith, and that was a shock to everyone and very hard because Lee's been with us the past couple years leading this ride, and he was planning to be with us today," Pigeon said.

Before the ride began, people gathered to take pictures and reminisce.

