Memorial service for retired federal Judge Barbara Hackett scheduled for Friday

DETROIT - A memorial gathering is scheduled for retired federal Judge Barbara Hackett.

The U.S. District Court in Detroit says the service will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Brighton.

A Mass of the Resurrection is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Hackett died Sunday in her Brighton home. She was 90.

She spent more than two decades on the federal bench in Detroit as a magistrate and district judge.

