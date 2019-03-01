Men sentenced for Novi fentanyl bust, one of the largest in US history

DETROIT - According to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, two men from California were sentenced in Detroit this month for their role in a drug conspiracy that resulted in the third-largest fentanyl seizure in the United States at the time.

Eastern Michigan District Judge Terrence G. Berg imposed the sentences.

Manual Arnulfo Barajas was sentenced to 135 months on Feb. 21, and Andre Lee Scott was sentenced to 141 months Thursday. In addition to the prison sentences, both defendants were ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, the men were arrested in July 2017 at a condominium in Novi with more than 10 kilograms of pure fentanyl, 20 kilograms of fentanyl laced with heroin and more than half-million dollars in cash.

Prosecutors alleged that the fentanyl seized could have killed at least 5 million people.

The seizure was the result of DEA agents’ investigative work after they traced a UPC code off a Sony PlayStation box that was used to deliver heroin to a drug customer. That UPC code led to the Novi condominium, where the PlayStation was active.

Six additional defendants have been indicted as part of the ongoing investigation. All six are awaiting trial.

