Men sentenced in Pontiac shooting that injured 11-year-old boy

PONTIAC, Mich. - The men involved in a shooting of an 11-year-old bystander outside a Pontiac party store were sentenced Thursday.

Authorities said an argument led to the November shooting. Jordan Hernandez, 18, started firing shots. An 11-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire and was struck in the leg.

Neither man had a criminal history.

Hernandez was found guilty of two counts of felony firearms but was acquitted on assault with intent to murder. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

"I'm going to give you some advice," said Judge D. Langford Morris. "Don't make any friends in prison."

Anel Alvarez was driving the car the night of the shooting. He pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and carrying a concealed weapon.

Alvarez was sentenced to three years probation Thursday on his 20th birthday. Morris told him his sentencing was a gift and to not waste it.

Jordan Hernandez and Angel Alvarez (WDIV)

