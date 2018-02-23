Men wanted for breaking into Dearborn store with sledgehammer, stealing $4,000 worth of video games

Two men are wanted for stealing from a Dearborn store. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are searching for two men seen on video breaking into a store and stealing $4,000 worth of video game merchandise.

Officers responded to a business Tuesday in the 7500 block of Greenfield Road due to a burglary alarm, police said. When they arrived, officers found glass on the front door had been smashed out.

The owner of the business arrived and determined more than $4,000 worth of video games and game consoles had been taken.

Surveillance video showed two men using a sledgehammer to break out the front door glass to get inside the store. The first man walked in and started grabbing video games and game consoles off the shelves, and the second man walked in shortly afterward to grab a white PlayStation off the shelf behind the front counter.

Both men left the store and fled in an unknown direction.

Police said the first suspect is a black man, between 18 and 25 years old, wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He had one red and one black glove and was carrying a black Nike duffel bag with a green strap.

The second suspect is also described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 25. He was wearing a blue jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans and gray gloves.

"The public’s assistance both locally and regionally is our greatest asset to combat crime," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call the Dearborn police."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.

