Men wanted for using stolen credit cards at Ypsilanti gas station, police say

Police want to speak to these men in connection with stolen credit and debit cards used at an Ypsilanti gas station on June 8, 2019. (WDIV)

DUNDEE, Mich. - Dundee police are trying to identify men accused of using stolen credit cards at a gas station in Ypsilanti.

Authorities said credit and debit cards were stolen Saturday from vehicles in the Bell Estates apartment complex and Dundee Ridge subdivision in Dundee.

The cards were used Saturday morning at a gas station in Ypsilanti, and police released surveillance video of the individuals believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dundee Police Department at 734-529-3430.

