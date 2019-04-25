Metal projectile smashes doorwall of family home in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Chaperon family loves their expansive backyard with outdoor kitchen and usually on such a nice spring day, they would be on their deck with their two young girls.

But Wednesday, they were thankful to be inside.

“We heard a big explosion and we kind of looked at each other and thought that sounds really near the house,” Andrew Chaperon said.

A few seconds later, a crash rattled their home and shattered the rear door wall. They walked out to see what was going on only to see what looked like a giant metal clam on their deck where it had crushed some of the wood as well as shattering the glass door.

A worker at a nearby business had been using a blowtorch on a metal drum when it exploded, hurtling the lid into the air and over the wall into the neighborhood behind it and the Chaperons home.

Sterling Heights police and fire responded to both the business and the Chaperons home.

The worker had some injuries to his hand but is otherwise OK. The business owner called the Chaperons to apologize and will have his insurance take care of any damage.

