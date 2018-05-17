Metro Detroit bicyclists take part in Ride of Silence

BELLE ISLE, Mich. - Bicyclists from around Metro Detroit joined the Ride of Silence to raise awareness and honor bicyclists killed or injured while riding.

"I fit the bill, definitely," bicyclist Stephanie White said. "I almost got killed."

White watched as her biking Belle Isle buddies rolled on. In the crowd, pushing the pedals, was her miracle twin, Mike Greer.

Bicyclists at the Ride of Silence in Ann Arbor (WDIV)

Bicyclists at the Ride of Silence in Ann Arbor (WDIV)

In June 2016, White was wheeled away in a stretcher after a serious bicycling accident.

"I hit the windshield twice with a helmet on," White said.

A car hit her and Greer while they were leading 10 others on a group ride.

"The car sped out of control (and) hit us," White said. "We went flying into the air with the car."

"God blessed me," Greer said. "I didn't feel any pain when I got hit, but I was sure messed up for weeks."

Bicyclists at the Ride of Silence in Ann Arbor (WDIV)

Bicyclists at the Ride of Silence in Dearborn (WDIV)

White and Greer were seriously injured. The crash left Greer with two broken legs and bleeding on the brain.

"They had to remove part of the skull to release the pressure," Greer said.

"I was in a coma," White said. "I still suffer with nerve damage with both hands and feet."

The Ride of Silence means a lot to them.

"This is also for education for people," White said. "You've got bikers out there now, and more bikers pay attention."

It's Greer's first year to ride in silence for people like him, and he said he knows how quickly life can change.

"I went from a wheelchair to a walker to two canes," Greer said.

But now he's back to biking again, and the bicyclists have a simple message: Share the road.

Bicyclists at the Ride of Silence in Dearborn (WDIV)

Bicyclists at the Ride of Silence in Dearborn (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.