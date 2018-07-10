Metro Detroit children leave father to be with mother deported to Albania

DETROIT - A local family is being split apart one more time.

It’s been 54 days since Mikey, Migena, and Martina have seen their mother after she was deported to Albania.

They’re making that long trip to see her, but it comes at the price of now being away from their father and their life in the United States. It’s been nearly two months since Cile Precetaj was deported to Albania. It’s been months of Facetimes and saying "I miss you."

On Tuesday, with bags in tow, the children prepared for another goodbye. Strong emotions and painful tears filled the face of Pete Gojcevic as he prepared to send his children to be with their mother. This will mark the beginning of their journey, a life in Albania.

“Devastated, crushed, any bad thing that comes to mind, that’s how I feel. My family, my family torn apart, I don’t know,” Pete Gojcevic said.

As family and friends said their goodbyes, it was a bittersweet moment for everyone.

“They have to leave daddy, they have to leave everything they know,” Pete Gojcevic said.

It's a tough but exciting moment for the children.

"Excited, because I get to go see her because it’s been two months, but kind of sad because I’m leaving my dad,” Migena Gojcevic said.

But as the time to say goodbye neared, the nerves kicked in.

“I’m nervous because I’m going through a whole different country, I’m going to have to learn a whole new language culture and everything,” Mike Gojcevic said.

The uniting with one parent is the loss of another.

“Be good and make me proud, and be strong for your mom,” Pete Gojocevic said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.