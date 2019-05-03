Metro Detroit communities still working to prevent more flooding issues

DETROIT - A sandbag operation is ongoing along Lake St. Clair and neighborhoods like Jefferson-Chalmers.

“The mayor called out for help, and I wanted to be a part of it,” Charmaine Huntley said.

Volunteers, city workes and even Customs and Border Patrol agents came out to help. The goal is to have 50,000 sandbags because the water levels are continuing to rise.

A state of emergency has been declared in Wayne County. The county estimates that more than 3,000 homes have been affected by flooding.

Crews worked late into Thursday night trying to reopen the Southfield Freeway near Outer Drive, which is expected to be open for the morning rush Friday after severe flooding closed it Wednesday.

