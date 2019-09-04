Metro Detroit EMT charged with sending sexually explicit texts to 14-year-old girl

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A 47-year-old emergency medical technician has been charged with sending sexually explicit texts to a 14-year-old girl.

Mourad Jawad, of Dearborn, is in the Wayne County Jail after being accused of sending the child explicit messages and a photo.

"With a forensic download of the defendant's telephone records we were able to determine that what was alleged did warrant us requesting a warrant from the prosecutor's office," Dearborn Detective Mylinda Laws said.

The 14-year-old girl's mother brought the texts to Dearborn police after Jawad allegedly called her daughter.

Jawad is an EMT at a private ambulance company in Taylor. He is in jail awaiting his preliminary exam.

