Metro Detroit firefighters train for PFT examination

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Firefighters in Metro Detroit took a five-day course to train for the PFT examination.

Program purpose

The purpose of the certification program is to provide a fitness trainer standard consistent with the health and fitness needs of the Fire Service throughout the United States and Canada.

Those successfully passing the certification examination will have demonstrated they possess the knowledge and skills required to design and implement fitness programs, improve the wellness and fitness of the uniformed members in their departments, assist in the physical training of recruits, and assist the broader community in achieving wellness and fitness.

PFT certification process

A five-day, Monday - Friday PFT workshop, delivered through a network of host sites, is available to assist the candidate in preparing for the PFT examination.

All candidates should register at least three months prior to the workshop and/or examination administration to allow sufficient time to review the ACE Manual and PFT Reference Manual.

The American Council on Exercise (ACE) awards the IAFF/IAFC/ACE Peer Fitness Trainer Certificate to candidates successfully passing the specialty certification examination.

Eligibility requirements

In order to be eligible to take the PFT examination you must be a firefighter, EMS provider, or employed by a fire department and involved in a fitness program.

Examination candidates must possess a valid CPR certification by the day of the examination. Upon request, candidates may be required to submit proof of CPR certification prior to issuance of the PFT certification credentials.

