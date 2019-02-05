Metro Detroit ice storm: Road crews prepare for messy, dangerous commute

DETROIT - Metro Detroit road crews are preparing for a messy commute this week.

Freezing rain is expected to start Wednesday morning and last through the early afternoon.

Wayne County has a plan in place to make sure the roads are maintained and safe for drivers. Nearly 100 crews will salt more than 1,200 miles of county and state roads Wednesday.

Hear more about how crews are preparing for the potentially dangerous road conditions in the video above.

