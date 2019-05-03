Metro Detroit man accused of stealing $550,000 in retirement checks

WESTLAND, Mich. - Federal officials still have questions for a Metro Detroit man who pretended a retiree was still alive for years so he could collect retirement checks, according to authorities.

Kendrick Gills is accused of stealing more than $550,000 by taking Jacque Farmer's $3,000-per-month retirement checks.

FULL STORY: Man hides retiree's mysterious death for 14 years to collect benefit payments, feds say

Farmer retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1971. A newly unsealed indictment states Farmer's retirement checks were being deposited year after year.

Farmer would be 103 years old now. Federal officials wanted to know if Farmer was still alive, so they spoke with Gills, the beneficiary on his life insurance policy.

Gills broke down during questioning in February, saying Farmer had died in 2005 and his cousin threw the body in a ditch behind a Westland home near Inkster and Van Born roads, according to court records.

Gills also said Farmer's body might be in a well that was later filled with concrete, officials said.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.