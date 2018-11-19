Metro Detroit Morning Report -- Monday, Nov. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here are the top things to know on the morning of Monday, Nov. 19, 2018:
TRAFFIC
- It's icy and foggy out there on the roads. Drivers are advised to take it slow.
- ALERT: Southbound I-275 closed at Northline Road in Romulus due to crash
MELVINDALE MANHUNT:
- According to authorities, Billy Marsee is responsible for a series of burglaries from cars and home invasions. In one of the home invasions, police believe he stole ammunition and a bulletproof vest -- view his photo here.
WEATHER:
- We will be mostly cloudy most of the day with highs only warming to near 37 degrees with winds SSW 5-10 mph. Snow is heading our way this evening and tonight. Snow may start as early as 7 or 8 p.m. -- view the full forecast here.
COMING UP:
- 10 a.m. The Skillman Foundation and The Parade Company will announce the winner of the 27th Annual Skillman Foundation Float Design Contest for America's Thanksgiving Parade
NATIONAL:
- One-third of US parents plan to skip flu shots for their kids
- Camp Fire death toll reaches 77 as list of missing drops
- Chris Watts to be sentenced in killing of daughters, pregnant wife
