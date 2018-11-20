Metro Detroit Morning Report -- Nov. 20, 2018

DETROIT - It's another snowy morning in Metro Detroit, but it's nothing terribly severe.

The Local 4Casters expect more snow Wednesday morning -- read the full forecast here.

General Motors employee buyout deadline passes; layoffs now expected

This is the top story on ClickOnDetroit: GM was hoping 7,000 employees would accept the buyout. That does appear to be the case. Reports are the number is closer to 4,000 employees, meaning 3,000 or more salaried workers in North America could be out of work starting in January.

Read more about it and watch Nick Monacelli's report here.

Hunter rescued from tree

As Michigan firearms season is underway, at least one hunter is facing some hard luck in the woods. He had to be rescued from dangling from a treestand in Washtenaw County.

See video of the rescue here.

Coming up Tuesday:

9 a.m. -- Adoption Day: Oakland and Macomb county courts are celebrating national adoption day.

9 a.m. -- Adoption Day: Oakland and Macomb county courts are celebrating national adoption day.

10 a.m. -- Detroit property tax ordinance vote: City Council President Pro Tempore Mary Sheffield (D - District 5) introduced an ordinance regarding the guidelines and implementation of the Homeowners Property Tax Assistance Program (HPTAP).The ordinance aims to enhance publication of the program's availability, remove barriers preventing qualified applicants from receiving a poverty tax exemption, streamline the application process and codify language in a settlement. The ordinance is up for a vote before the City Council Committee of the Whole during the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

10 a.m. -- TSA Travel Tips: Transportation Security Administration (TSA) representatives will be at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) Tuesday morning to discuss Thanksgiving travel tips and demonstrate the difference between food items that should get packed in checked bags vs. carry-on bags during the holiday travel season.

1 p.m. -- Cold Case: Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest in the murder of Dorian Taylor. Taylor, 34, was killed Saturday, Nov. 22, 2008 at approximately 9:30 p.m. The incident took place at Brighton Street in the city of Highland Park.

Thanksgiving Parade:

National headlines

