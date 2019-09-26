Metro Detroit mother fighting to keep son on life support after doctors tell her he's brain dead

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A Metro Detroit mother is fighting to keep her son on life support after doctors told her he is brain dead.

Bobby Reyes, 14, of Ash Township, is hospitalized at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor after he suffered an asthma attack a week ago.

Doctors told Sarah Jones that after one more test confirms a lack of viable brain activity, her son will be removed from life support Friday morning.

A specific process is used to determine if a person is brain dead.

Jones said she understands that, but she wants a bit more time in case God wants to perform a miracle. She is seeking a legal injunction to stop the hospital from taking Bobby off life support.

A Facebook group that supports keeping Bobby on life support has been created.

The hospital released the following statement:

"All of us empathize with the extraordinarily emotional process that families facing such matters go through.

"Our team of highly experienced and specialized nurses, doctors and other health professionals exhaust every available option to help patients who are critically ill.

"Multiple pediatric experts research available treatments, including those that are experimental, and consult with other institutions across the country. If another hospital provides technology or treatment not available at Michigan Medicine -- and the patient's family chooses to go elsewhere-- our hospital will facilitate transferring the patient.

"And, our care teams work hard providing families with extensive support when their children's health continues to worsen despite treatment."

