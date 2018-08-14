Metro Detroit musician shares stories about working with Aretha Franklin

DETROIT - Detroit is full of people who love Aretha Franklin and many who have actually worked with her.

Local 4's Paula Tutman spoke with a musician who shared his memories of the Queen of Soul, including her infamous fear of flying and their life on the road.

The road to good music has been paved in Motown, which is sprinkled with people who are part of the Motown sound. Not everybody became famous or reached the international heights of Franklin.

But they can still appreciate that they were part of music history.

"I just want to talk to her, because, I mean, like I said, all of this is a part of my life with her," said Sam Stevens, a musician who performed with The Dynamics.

With he was younger, Stevens went by the name "Sammy D." He has fond memories of trailblazing a new sound with Franklin.

"We were in Denver, Colorado," Stevens said. "The air is real thin up there and we had to do oxygen tests. We had to breathe oxygen to take the nitrogen out of your body so you wouldn't pass out on stage."

It was when the blueprint for Motown soul music was still be crafted. Franklin was an architect, and The Dynamics were her faithful disciples.

"She would take the bus and then she would tell us, 'You guys fly on and I'll just leave two days earlier,'" Stevens said. "That's how we had to travel because she had a fear of flying."

Stevens isn't famous, but he carries his memories in a photo album. He said he's glad to have been a small part of Franklin's career.

