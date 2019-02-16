Metro Detroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Feb. 15, 2019

Ex-boyfriend takes stand in fatal Fitzgerald High School stabbing

Tanaya Lewis sat silently in court during her preliminary hearing Friday morning to face a charge of first-degree murder after she was accused of stabbing another student.

Lewis is accused of approaching Danyna Gibson in class, pulling out a kitchen knife, which she had brought from home, and stabbing Gibson two times in the chest.

Ex-boyfriend takes stand in deadly Fitzgerald High School stabbing case

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Police say five people were killed in a shooting at an Illinois manufacturing plant. Read more.

A man is facing human trafficking charges after being arrested at a Madison Heights hotel. Learn more.

Trump signed a spending bill to avert another government shutdown. Read more.

If you correctly predict when a car will plunge through ice, you could win $1,500. Learn more.

Be informed

Southfield Freeway shooting

A witness who took the stand Friday to testify in the case of a fatal Detroit freeway shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead told a different story under oath, prosecutors said.

READ MORE

Belleville man protests

Bradley Peterson hid his face during a protest Friday morning at the Lincoln Park Courthouse. Witnesses said he was wearing a mask and holding a Confederate flag and a sign that read "Black Lives Don't Matter." Peterson is a 54-year-old man from Belleville who said his protest is about how he feels his criminal case is being handled. Peterson, who is multiracial, alleges there has been racial bias against him.

LEARN MORE

Home invasion

He was sound asleep when he heard a window break downstairs, but when Douglas Thornton went downstairs to check it out, he came face-to-face with a robber who shot and killed him. Two months after that fateful night, his family came together in hopes of getting his killer behind bars.

READ MORE

Chronic Wasting Disease

Experts told lawmakers that chronic wasting disease should be treated as a public health issue and said human cases are likely to be documented in the years ahead.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.