Metro Detroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Feb. 15, 2019

Ex-boyfriend takes stand in fatal Fitzgerald High School stabbing
Tanaya Lewis sat silently in court during her preliminary hearing Friday morning to face a charge of first-degree murder after she was accused of stabbing another student.
Lewis is accused of approaching Danyna Gibson in class, pulling out a kitchen knife, which she had brought from home, and stabbing Gibson two times in the chest.
Ex-boyfriend takes stand in deadly Fitzgerald High School stabbing case
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
Police say five people were killed in a shooting at an Illinois manufacturing plant. Read more.
A man is facing human trafficking charges after being arrested at a Madison Heights hotel. Learn more.
Trump signed a spending bill to avert another government shutdown. Read more.
If you correctly predict when a car will plunge through ice, you could win $1,500. Learn more.
Be informed
Southfield Freeway shooting
A witness who took the stand Friday to testify in the case of a fatal Detroit freeway shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead told a different story under oath, prosecutors said.
Belleville man protests
Bradley Peterson hid his face during a protest Friday morning at the Lincoln Park Courthouse. Witnesses said he was wearing a mask and holding a Confederate flag and a sign that read "Black Lives Don't Matter." Peterson is a 54-year-old man from Belleville who said his protest is about how he feels his criminal case is being handled. Peterson, who is multiracial, alleges there has been racial bias against him.
Home invasion
He was sound asleep when he heard a window break downstairs, but when Douglas Thornton went downstairs to check it out, he came face-to-face with a robber who shot and killed him. Two months after that fateful night, his family came together in hopes of getting his killer behind bars.
Chronic Wasting Disease
Experts told lawmakers that chronic wasting disease should be treated as a public health issue and said human cases are likely to be documented in the years ahead.
Read more
- Child in grave condition after fire injures 2 boys, mother on Detroit's west side
- Roseville man charged in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist crossing street in Warren
- Dearborn man sentenced to probation for toddler shooting at in-home daycare
- Leader of large drug ring sent heroin, cocaine to Michigan in hidden compartments, even from prison
WATCH HERE: 5-part Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
Watch
- Troy Athens High School charity week chooses beneficiary nonprofit
- Non-profit helping children through art in Detroit
- Innovative technology takes on potholes for Metro Detroit drivers
- Detroit police seek attempted gas station arson suspect
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.