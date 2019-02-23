Metro Detroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

Mail carrier attacked by dog
A video captured a dog attacking a mail carrier Friday in Detroit as neighbors tried to stop the attack. A man driving on Ardmore Street near Eight Mile Road on the city's west side saw the vicious attack and people trying to stop the animal.
Video shows dog viciously attacking mail carrier in Detroit as neighbors try to help
R. Kelly is facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Read more.
Two men are facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly being responsible for housing and transporting 52 dogs in Macomb County. Learn more.
A proposed bill in Michigan would allow the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. with local approval. Read more.
Power outages are possible this weekend due to a serious windstorm heading toward Metro Detroit. Learn more.
Detroit officer charged
A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception. Diamond Greenwood, 26, and her brother, Terry Dawayne Catchings, 24, are both facing charges in connection with the Oct. 27 incident.
Taylor City Council
The mayor and City Council in Taylor want answers about the city's recuperating treasurer been working from home. Ed Bourassa applied for disability after a hip replacement surgery mishap last year when two hospital porters dropped him.
Racist graffiti
A deacon at a Howell church is wondering who is responsible for racist graffiti that was spray painted on several buildings. "It said 'honky' on that one and, as you can see, this one says 'white devil,'" said Deacon David Pickett, of St. John the Baptist Church.
Border wall
Even if everything goes according to plan, it will likely be months before construction on President Donald Trump's sought-after border wall can even start, according to senior defense officials.
- Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder of Sterling Heights man
- World's tallest, longest, fastest dive roller coaster is just 4-hour drive from Detroit
- Red Wings trade D Nick Jensen to Capitals for prospect, 2nd-round pick
- US argues momentum for change in Venezuela is growing
- Should there be more cameras in nursing homes?
- Good Health: Loud noises and risk to your heart
- 'Supercross' heads to Ford Field
- $50,000 grant for Leaders Amongst Leaders helps artist inspire children on Detroit's east side
