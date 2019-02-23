Metro Detroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

Mail carrier attacked by dog

A video captured a dog attacking a mail carrier Friday in Detroit as neighbors tried to stop the attack. A man driving on Ardmore Street near Eight Mile Road on the city's west side saw the vicious attack and people trying to stop the animal.

Video shows dog viciously attacking mail carrier in Detroit as neighbors try to help

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

R. Kelly is facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Read more.

Two men are facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly being responsible for housing and transporting 52 dogs in Macomb County. Learn more.

A proposed bill in Michigan would allow the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. with local approval. Read more.

Power outages are possible this weekend due to a serious windstorm heading toward Metro Detroit. Learn more.

Be informed

Detroit officer charged

A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception. Diamond Greenwood, 26, and her brother, Terry Dawayne Catchings, 24, are both facing charges in connection with the Oct. 27 incident.

READ MORE

Taylor City Council

The mayor and City Council in Taylor want answers about the city's recuperating treasurer been working from home. Ed Bourassa applied for disability after a hip replacement surgery mishap last year when two hospital porters dropped him.

LEARN MORE

Racist graffiti

A deacon at a Howell church is wondering who is responsible for racist graffiti that was spray painted on several buildings. "It said 'honky' on that one and, as you can see, this one says 'white devil,'" said Deacon David Pickett, of St. John the Baptist Church.

READ MORE

Border wall

Even if everything goes according to plan, it will likely be months before construction on President Donald Trump's sought-after border wall can even start, according to senior defense officials.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.