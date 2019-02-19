Metro Detroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Feb. 18, 2019

Experts fear disease found in deer could one day spread to humans

Chronic wasting disease turns deer into so-called zombies and experts are worried it could one day spread to the human population.

The disease has spread to 24 states, including Michigan. The target zone in Michigan is 16 counties in the center and western parts of the state. There have been 60 cases confirmed.

Experts fear disease turning Michigan deer into 'zombies' could one day spread to humans

