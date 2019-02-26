Metro Detroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

Next snowstorm arrives Wednesday in Metro Detroit

The weekend storm played out exactly as expected, with widespread wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph experienced across the area. The breezy conditions outside this afternoon, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph, will subside overnight, with the west wind eventually shifting to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Next snowstorm arrives Wednesday in Metro Detroit: What to expect

One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a pickup truck pinned two employees at a Troy car wash. Read more.

The suspect in a Royal Oak hit-and-run crash was arraigned on several charges. Learn more.

Officials said R. Kelly has posted bail and has been released from jail. Read more.

Michigan's attorney general is moving to drop marijuana charges against four defendants. Learn more.

Jackson arson

For several months, people in Jackson have been wondering if a successful LGBTQ activist who was named the city's citizen of the year could have actually staged a hate crime to portray himself as a victim.

I-75 overhaul

The next phase of a project to reconstruct parts of I-75 in Oakland County will begin this week.

Murder-suicide investigation

Oakland County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for answers after a man apparently shot his wife before killing himself. Police said a man walked into the Oakland County substation Sunday night and said he'd received an email from a friend who was threatening to kill himself. He asked for a wellness check.

Peanut allergy tester

A device on the market claims to be able to help keep those with allergies safe. It's called the Nima Peanut Sensor. It's marketed as a way to test food "anytime, anywhere."

