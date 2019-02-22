Metro Detroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019

Showers, thunderstorms possible this weekend

The weather in Metro Detroit will be even better Friday. Thursday night, clouds will continue to increase, especially across the South Zone. Lows will range from the upper teens in our North Zone to the mid-20s in our South Zone. That's noticeably colder than our start Thursday morning.

Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms possible during warm weekend

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

A former doctor is accused of stealing identities of Metro Detroit doctors to create fake prescriptions. Read more.

A man's suspicious death at his Ann Arbor home has been ruled a homicide, according to police. Learn more.

A Detroit police officer is accused of firing their gun at a wedding reception while intoxicated. Read more.

An IRS analyst has been charged with leaking Michael Cohen's bank records. Learn more.

Be informed

Mass shooting arrest

A Detroit man was arrested in Ohio after he posted to social media that he was "planning a massive shooting real soon." That's according to the U.S. Marshals, who said Cameron White, 28, was found hiding Wednesday in Youngstown, Ohio after he made the threatening post to social media. Authorities say he was planning to return to Detroit to carry out the shooting.

READ MORE

Jussie Smollett case

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career" when he made a false police report about an attack in Chicago, the city's police superintendent said Thursday.

LEARN MORE

Flint water

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud announced that Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy and her office, at the request of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, will be working in tandem with Hammoud to investigate and prosecute the Flint criminal cases.

READ MORE

Bar to open

The Lip Bar, a Detroit born cosmetics company, is opening its flagship store in Downtown Detroit this weekend. The Lip Bar, which is celebrating its seventh year in business, will open its first store on Saturday, Feb. 23, in Downtown Detroit, right behind the new Shinola Hotel.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.