Metro Detroit organization provides car packages for unpaid federal workers

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - As the partial federal government shutdown continues, the number of Transportation Security Administration agents calling into work sick has risen 10 percent.

President Donald Trump and Congress seem keen to not back down on their stances.

As the partial shutdown reaches nearly 33 days, federal workers are struggling to make ends meet.

One local organization is doing what it can to help out.

The Downriver for Veterans organization is on a new mission to help federal workers, packing box after box with living essentials.

"Hygiene products, cleaning products, food, meat, groceries," said Lori Hall, director of the organization.

Hall started the effort with Ann Rudissill, who founded Downriver for Veterans, to donate much needed items to the families of 33 U.S. Coast Guard officers.

"This is the great U.S.A.," Rudissil said. "You can't let people who aren't getting a paycheck go to work and go home and not be able to feed their children."

It's a serious problem for many, now cash-strapped, federal workers.

Hall knows the struggle well.

"My son is also a federal employee who's on furlough," Hall said. "It hit close to home for me."

She called local businesses and the warehouse is now filled with donations.

"This community has really done it," Hall said, "They have really pulled through."

The dozens of boxes were loaded onto a truck Thursday morning and were delivered to the Coast Guard station on Belle Isle.

"Thirty-three famillies are going to eat," Rudissill said. "They're going to get gift cards and we're not going away."

It's one way the downriver community is helping federal workers during the government shutdown. Electric Brain Solutions, an IT service company, is offering free IT management, cybersecurity and remote computer support for federal workers outside of Michigan.

