Metro Detroit police officers send students off to prom

DETROIT - A mentorship program between police officers and a group of teens is turning into a lifelong bond.

Prom weekend wrapped up for many students in Metro Detroit, but several Detroit Police Officers showed up to multiple ‘Prom Send-Offs’ and those magical moments went viral.

"It’s kind of cool, to know that people got your back, they’re all not a problem," said Robert Merriweather.

Three men, Merriweather, Quinta Nelson and Armani White, just attended their prom, but something happened that they weren’t expecting during their ‘Prom Send-Off.'

"The police came up to Eastland with Mr. Knight and then I was taking pictures. I walked away from taking pictures, went up to them and shook all of their hands and started taking pictures with them," said White.

That’s right, several police officers showed up to see them before prom. The moment was captured on camera.

“We didn’t do it for notoriety, we did it just because we wanted him to enjoy his prom,” said Corporal Javaris Reed.

The good deed along with pictures of the three went viral.

"I think people want to see positive things in the community, especially from the police," said Toson Knight with the mayor’s office.

"It’s just something that kind of happened. I didn’t expect it to go viral at all," said Nelson.

But you can imagine, the presence of police officers made a few people nervous, “Everyone was like what are you doing? I was like, these are my people,” said Merriweather.

This moment is more than a prom. The people in this room meet weekly as a part of ‘Talk It Up Thursdays.

"We let all of the guys speak, and they talk about their problems, talk about what they go through on a daily basis," said Kenneth Morant-Brown with Detroit Police.

"We don’t allow phones, obviously, you have to watch your language, you treat everybody with respect, and you will be treated with respect," said Brandon Jordan with Detroit Police.

"It’s very prideful. It makes me proud, it makes our mayor proud, it makes our chief proud," said Captain Mark Thornton with Detroit Police.

"When you start guiding people in the right direction, you start sending them in a different pathway than they would have possibly taken otherwise," said Sgt. Marcus Thirkill with Detroit Police.

