Metro Detroit police stations: Don't shoot gun in the air to celebrate New Year

DETROIT - If you're celebrating New Year's tonight, don't celebrate with a gun.

Police departments around Metro Detroit are urging residents to NOT shoot a gun in the air to celebrate the New Year.

Stray bullets from these incidents have injured or killed innocent people and the punishment is the same as an intended shooting.

Here's more from Science-How Stuff Works:

If you fire a gun into the air, the bullet will travel up to a mile high (depending on the angle of the shot and the power of the gun). Once it reaches its apogee, the bullet will fall. Air resistance limits its speed, but bullets are designed to be fairly aerodynamic, so the speed is still quite lethal if the bullet happens to hit someone. In rural areas, the chance of hitting someone is remote because the number of people is low. In crowded cities, however, the probability rises dramatically, and people get killed quite often by stray bullets. Most major cities have laws in place to try to keep people from shooting guns into the air in celebration.

Celebrating NYE by shooting a gun up in the air? Please rethink your plans 🤔



Celebrating by shooting off big fireworks right next to your neighbors house? Please do not.



🔥🤕💀



What goes up must come down. pic.twitter.com/awerEMUJJf — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) December 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.