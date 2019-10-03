Metro Detroit police work to enforce state's flavored vaping ban

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The grace period ahead of Michigan's ban on flavored e-cigarettes is over, but that doesn't mean there will be much immediate enforcement.

Police want to educate store owners more than write tickets as Michigan's ban goes into effect Wednesday. But if citizens see businesses still selling flavored e-cigarettes, they're asked to call authorities.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

The Macomb County law enforcement community made it clear Wednesday that sales of flavored e-cigarettes won't be tolerated.

"They're targeted every day at the high school," one resident said.

Police said anyone caught violating the ban might be warned first before enforcement.

Officers are stopping at stores to make sure everyone is on the same page.

If store owners don't comply with the ban, they'll get hit with a misdemeanor charge and a fine per item, which can add up.

But police can't stop online sales, which means children can still get their hands on flavored vape products. That should be an alarm bell to parents, officials said.

"Parents need to have talks with their kids," one law enforcement official said.

Police said the products delivered online are even riskier because there are additional unknown factors, such as where the products are coming from.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story from Local 4 News at 6 in the video posted below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.