Metro Detroit residents weigh in on controversial Nike commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick

DETROIT - Colin Kaepernick will take center stage Thursday during the NFL season opener without taking the field.

On Wednesday, the former quarterback turned activist tweeted a Nike television advertisement that will hit airwaves during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Thursday Night Football.

"Don't become the best basketball player on the planet," the commercial says. "Be bigger than basketball. Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

Nike is facing backlash for hiring Kaepernick and creating the commercial. Local 4 took the advertisement to Detroit residents to gauge their reactions.

"It says everything that he was saying himself as to why he was kneeling," resident Kurt Coch said "Even though he would sacrifice his whole career, he still did it."

"I'm not very impressed with this protest at all," resident Ronny Johnson said. "I'm not allowed to have a protest at my workplace, and I don't think he should bring it into his workplace."

Kaepernick protested social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. The "Just Do It" Nike advertisement gives him a new platform.

It left some people so upset with Nike that they burned their shoes.

"It just seemed wasteful," resident David Clegg said.

Clegg created the Detroit Metro Nike Recycling Project.

"This is completely apolitical," Clegg said. "It has nothing to do with that."

His goal is to get people to donate their Nike shoes instead of destroying them.

"I understand why they're destroying them," Clegg said. "They want to make a statement. But surely there's enough people who don't feel there's a need to destroy them, who just won't wear them."

The shoes donated to the project will go to veterans and homeless people.

"My messenger is blowing up," Clegg said. "From the way things are doing so far, I'm getting plenty of offers to help."

Click here visit the project's Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.