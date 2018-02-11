Metro Detroit road crews gear up for another round of snow

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - It's been a long weekend for road crews across metro Detroit. They have been working non-stop preparing for the snow, and now they're gearing up for another round.

Road crews at the Oakland County Road Commission have worked around the clock since Friday.

"Well, we been here since 3:00 Friday morning, non-stop running around the clock," said Walter Mersino with the Oakland County Road Commission.

Mersino said it's been a long weekend for the crews, and things are just beginning.

"As you know, we got another storm coming around 4:00 in the morning, bringing another 2 to 4 inches," Mersino said.

Local 4 News saw several crews Saturday night refilling their trucks with more salt and getting ready to hit the highways in preparation for Sunday's storm.

"It's hard to really say. If I was to throw a guess out there, I would say 5-750 tons," Mersino said.

Mersino said it's all about safety.

"Obviously, everybody has families that drive these roads. Everybody takes that to heart," Mersino said. "I want the roads safe for my family in case they're out there."

The constant snowfall created some tricky driving conditions Saturday night on I-696 near Orchard Lake Road. A semitruck jackknifed, forcing traffic to a standstill. It's situations like this that crews are working hard to prevent.

"We'll be here all day tomorrow, probably all day tomorrow night into Monday," Mersino said.

