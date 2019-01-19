Metro Detroit roads remain messy as crews work to clean up Saturday's snow

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The crews are out, working to clean up Saturday's snow, but the roads remain messy as snow falls into the evening.

"We're fully staffed right now, a truck for every run," said Bode Martin, a foreman with the Oakland County Road Commission.

Martin said the workers hit the roads just after midnight.

"We're keeping up with it. It's coming down at a fast rate but we're out there and keeping on top of it," he said.

The road commission crew is working 16-hour shifts with very few breaks, but Martin said the workers are having a good time taking care of the snow.

"They're doing good. They're excited. It's the first major event, so they're excited to be out here," Martin said.

While the crews are out handling the roads, conditions are still dicey. Metro Detroit drivers are cautioned to take it slow on the roads and give themselves some extra time if they have somewhere they need to be Saturday evening.

