Metro Detroit teachers learn techniques for surviving active shooter situation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Local teachers are learning techniques on how to survive a possible active shooter situation inside their classroom or school.

It’s a situation that seems to be happening more and more.

Some teachers spent their Saturday inside of a classroom in Farmington Hills, but this lesson is about life and death.

“It’s just, it’s empowering, that’s all I can say. It’s empowering,” Laura McEvilly said.

Empowering, and eye opening, situations McEvilly says. She’s one of the many teachers who took a real-life exam on what to do if an active shooter wreaks havoc.

Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Jim Etzin said they're tools that everyone needs to know.

"Well, obviously, given current events, there’s a lot of emphasis being placed on these type of incidents in that type of environment,” Etzin said.

One of the training methods the teachers were taught is called ALICE- Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. It’s something the teachers can use in the classroom if needed.

Especially in the first critical minutes of the shooting before help can arrive.

“It’s going to take a few moments before they get there, therefore the people that are caught up in their circumstances, they own that incident for the first few minutes,” Elzin said.

“Now that I know better, I’ll do better,” McEvilly said.

