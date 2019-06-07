Metro Detroit weather: Flood chances threaten nearly perfect weekend forecast

DETROIT - Most of us will have a nearly perfect weekend, but many eastsiders will be on the flip side of that coin.

Lakeshore Flood Warnings go into effect and last through early Sunday morning for Macomb, Monroe and Wayne county. East winds will be strongest along the Erie shoreline, up to 25 mph. Further north, winds will reach 15 mph. This is more than enough to cause flooding. Winds will start to slow down early on Sunday, but they'll still be out of the east to finish the weekend.

Inland, it’s all sunshine on Saturday. Highs will reach the low 80s in most spots. Humidity stays low with a noticeable east wind. But it won’t be as brisk as the speeds along the shorelines.

Sunday is still "iffy." Clouds will increase -- that's likely. But rain chances remain slight in the afternoon. It's more likely that they'll roll in during the evening and Monday. Highs Sunday will be cooler because of the clouds, but near normal in the mid 70s.

Monday looks plain wet with showers and some thunder. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for next week, consistently in the low-and-mid 70s. A brief break of partial sunshine slides in before rain chances come back on Thursday.

