Metro Detroit weather forecast: Expect to see some festive flakes flying Christmas Eve

DETROIT - Yes, we’ll have a green Christmas. But perhaps we can squeeze a few festive flakes out of those persistent clouds just for effect. We’ve already had some flakes overnight, and some flurries and scattered very light snow showers are possible during the first half of the day as a cold front crosses the area. Behind the front, we may even see some peeks of sun. Highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) is right on the long-term average for this time of year. However, a west wind at 10 to 15 mph will keep wind chills generally in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Today’s sunrise is at 8:00 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:06 p.m. You won’t notice it, but we’ll have one more minute of daylight today than we did a few days ago! Now that we’re past Friday’s Winter Solstice, our amount of daylight is increasing (albeit slowly, at first).

Merry Christmas! Mother nature will provide a problem-free Christmas Eve, with partly cloudy skies, and evening temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius), with a rapidly slackening wind. Temperatures will eventually fall into the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Our Christmas morning will start with some sunshine, then clouds will increase through the day. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) with a light southwest wind.

Some snow showers are possible Tuesday night (possibly mixed with a few rain drops in the evening), with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs warming into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Thursday, with some rain developing late in the day or Thursday evening. Highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Showers are possible Friday, but it’ll be windy and warmer, with highs soaring into the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius)!

Breezy and colder on Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).



Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).



Increasing clouds on Monday, with highs in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).



It’s too early (and too much of a close call) to say if New Year’s Eve will be dry. One model suggests mild with rain, while another model suggests breezy and colder, with flurries. Yes, they’re THAT different. We’ll keep you updated through the week as things become clearer.

